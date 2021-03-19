Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 25,245 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Momo by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

MOMO opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. Momo Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

