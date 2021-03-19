PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,363,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,657 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of PepsiCo worth $498,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19,898.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,868 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,141.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after purchasing an additional 885,011 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.92. 275,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,835. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

