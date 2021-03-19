Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.63

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $7.74. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 12,098 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $91.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.