Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Announces Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 60,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,609. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

