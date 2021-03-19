Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.63-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.63-0.66 bln EPS.

WOOF opened at $22.53 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

