PFB (TSE:PFB) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

TSE PFB opened at C$21.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$146.07 million and a PE ratio of 9.07. PFB has a one year low of C$8.02 and a one year high of C$23.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.66.

PFB Company Profile

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

