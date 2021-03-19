Phantasma Market Capitalization Achieves $53.33 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $53.33 million and $732,503.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

