Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.82. 98,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,373. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

