Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $105.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

