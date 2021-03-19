Piper Sandler Weighs in on Medallion Financial Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $191.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.02. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,046,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

