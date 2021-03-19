Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given Peer Perform Rating at Wolfe Research

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

PAA stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

