Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAGP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NYSE PAGP opened at $9.38 on Friday. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

