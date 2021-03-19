Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.05

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 33275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,187 shares of company stock valued at $376,243. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

