Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $42.68, but opened at $33.17. Plug Power shares last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 1,139,254 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 966,881 shares of company stock valued at $52,087,130. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 639,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 304,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -110.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

