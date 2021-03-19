Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Insider Ian Cockerill Purchases 1,500 Shares

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) insider Ian Cockerill bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,514 ($19.78) per share, with a total value of £22,710 ($29,670.76).

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,507.50 ($19.70) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,537.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,685.57. Polymetal International plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 990.20 ($12.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of £7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

POLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,934.83 ($25.28).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

