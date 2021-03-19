Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,566,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 267,491 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 205,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,188,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,510. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $40.47.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.