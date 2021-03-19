Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $550.06

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 550.06 ($7.19) and traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.58). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 554 ($7.24), with a volume of 64,498 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 549.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 534.33. The stock has a market cap of £255.84 million and a PE ratio of 31.52.

Get Porvair alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Porvair’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

About Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.