PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,179,000 after buying an additional 40,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $208,588.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

