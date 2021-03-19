PPL (NYSE:PPL) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reissued their peer perform rating on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.14.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.