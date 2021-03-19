PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) PT Raised to $155.00 at Mizuho

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

PRAH stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $148.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,558. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.23. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

