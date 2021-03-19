Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $38.64 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.25.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

