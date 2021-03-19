Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.45, but opened at $37.64. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 1,193 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49).

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.