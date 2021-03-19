Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%.

DTIL traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 85,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,241. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $582.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTIL. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $114,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $105,541.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,967,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,321,900.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,443 shares of company stock valued at $929,249. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

