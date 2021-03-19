Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Down 7.7%

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.78. Approximately 847,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 357,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 312.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

