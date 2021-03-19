Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,027.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 88.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,812.00 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,186.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,184.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

