Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 13,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,143. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. Progenity has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Get Progenity alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Progenity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.