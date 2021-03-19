Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

