ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,228 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 472,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 138,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 196,569 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $1,204,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

GOGO stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

