ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter worth $298,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Accuray by 267.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Accuray by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Accuray by 251.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accuray by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 224,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $476.57 million, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 2.06.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

