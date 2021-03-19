ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $127,000 in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HONE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after acquiring an additional 148,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,114,000 after acquiring an additional 408,235 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HONE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $778.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

