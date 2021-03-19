ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $98,000 in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluidigm by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 82,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fluidigm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,577,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,469,000 after buying an additional 210,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $332.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

