ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,883 Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 464.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTBK. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $721.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

