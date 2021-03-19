ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ORBCOMM by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,231 shares of company stock worth $827,513 over the last 90 days. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORBC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

