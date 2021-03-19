ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 74,827 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 102,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of BATS:SMDV opened at $66.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

