Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 12,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.82.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

