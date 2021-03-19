Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 642 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $314.94 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

