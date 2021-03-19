Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $503,000 Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,754,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $129.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average of $125.03.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.