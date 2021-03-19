Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 257.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $153.28 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $94.17 and a one year high of $174.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.35.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.