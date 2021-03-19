Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3,076.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pinterest by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,736,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,931 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pinterest by 2,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 435,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 417,062 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $7,439,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,439,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,273,725 shares of company stock valued at $95,003,815 over the last quarter.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

PINS stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

