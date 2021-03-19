Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 945 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $316.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.54, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.74 and its 200 day moving average is $416.76. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.50.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,576 shares of company stock worth $148,669,985 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

