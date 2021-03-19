Proton (XPR) Price Up 154.2% This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Proton has a total market cap of $74.11 million and $21.91 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 154.2% higher against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.59 or 0.00633639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069335 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024298 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00034392 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,754,215 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.