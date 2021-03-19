Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prysmian and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

About Prysmian

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

