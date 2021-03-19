PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for approximately 3.8% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac owned approximately 0.10% of PTC worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PTC by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $2,540,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in PTC by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in PTC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.34. 7,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,967. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $147.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average of $110.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,602. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

