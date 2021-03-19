Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,767,000 after purchasing an additional 870,896 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,153,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 202,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCN stock opened at $131.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

