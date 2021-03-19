Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Olin were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Olin by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Olin by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.