Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,032 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,585,000 after buying an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,841,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,922,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $143.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.05. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $166.14.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.