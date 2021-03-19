Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 364 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $144,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.92 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

