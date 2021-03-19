Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 122,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 81,838 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 71,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $92.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.