Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,922 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after buying an additional 3,692,265 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,850,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 206.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 165.66%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

