Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13.94 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,825 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $68.15 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

